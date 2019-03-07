DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man who they say pointed a gun at a person and then followed him in a car.
Police say Kevin Roark, 30, approached the victim at a Circle K gas station, located along Main Street, on Wednesday. They say he pulled his car up next to the man, showed a gun and asked why his car didn’t have license plates. The victim got into his car and drove away.
Sworn statements say Roark followed the victim for several streets before police stopped him. Roark told officers that someone had been sending him threatening text messages and that he thought the person he pointed the gun at might be the one sending them because of how nervous he seemed.
Police say Roark admitted to following the man “all over town” and said he planned to kill him if he caught up to him.
Court records show Roark has a criminal history involving two convictions for obstructing justice and burglary. He was on parole at the time of his arrest in connection to the burglary charge.
Roark faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond is set at $250,000 in Macon County.