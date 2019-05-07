DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man held a gun to a woman’s head and threatened to kill her, police say.
Brett A. Ballard, 21, is accused of pointing a gun at a woman after 6 p.m. on May 5 in Decatur. Police say the semi-automatic handgun with laser sight and an extended magazine.
A sworn statement says Ballard held the woman against a wall by her neck while pointing the gun. He let go of her about one minute later, officers say.
Police began chasing the suspect after they say he rode by the scene on a mini-bike. He’s accused of running from officers after overhead lights and sirens were activated. Officers say they collected a handgun that fell from Ballard’s pocket.
Ballard is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. His bond is set at $100,000 in Macon County.
Police say Ballard has a past conviction for aggravated discharge of a firearm and was on parole for that crime when this happened.