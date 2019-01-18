DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man attacked a pregnant woman and stole money from her.
Officers say the encounter happened on Jan. 12, when the victim and another woman were approached by 26-year-old Dearell L. Holmes as they walked. When the woman wouldn’t let him use her phone, officers say he demanded money and pushed her to the ground.
Sworn statements say Holmes bit the woman’s wrist and pushed her into the sidewalk by the back of her neck after trying to take her handbag. He’s accused of then punching her about seven times on the side of her stomach and side of her back.
At one point, police say Holmes told the woman “I’ll kill that baby in your stomach”.
Holmes has a child in common with the victim, police say. He is not the father of the child that she was 10 weeks pregnant with in January.
In the aftermath, officers say the woman had cuts in the area of her left triceps, swelling from the bite and redness on the back of her neck. Statements say Holmes took the shoes the women were wearing, along with $40 in cash and two handbags.
Holmes is charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery and robbery. Police took him into custody on Thursday. His bond is set at $50,000 in Macon County.