DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police say punched a woman as she sat in her car is facing charges.
Officers arrested Trayon Jones, 22, after they say he approached the victim as she sat in her car on April 30, started arguing with her and punched her about 12 times in the face. He’s accused of also grabbing a smartphone out of her hand and throwing it on the ground, causing the screen to shatter.
Decatur Memorial Hospital informed police that the attack left the woman with a broken eye socket.
Jones’ arrested happened on May 29. He’s charged with vehicular invasion, aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property under $500. His bond is set at $60,000 in Macon County.