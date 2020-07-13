MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon police arrested a man they said beat a woman during a domestic dispute.
Michael Jackson, 31, of Mattoon was arrested Saturday at 5:40 a.m. in the 700 block of S. 25th St.
Police said he shoved a woman to the ground, punched her in the ace, and kicked her in the head.
He was taken to the Coles County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.