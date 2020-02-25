DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who police said filled his ex-girlfriend's car gas tank with sugar and water is charged with tampering.
Officers said it occurred on Aug. 14, 2019, when the victim had parked her vehicle at a friend's house less than a day after breaking up with Albert S. Brewer, 38. Early that morning, a sound woke her up and she went to investigate.
According to sworn statements, the woman saw someone on the other side of her vehicle, who took off running when she turned on the porch light. Police said she recognized that person as Brewer.
At about 7 a.m., she began driving her car before it died. Auto repair workers found sugar and water in the gas tank, and police said workers gave her a repair estimate that could have been as high as over $1,000.
Statements said after the break-up, Brewer had asked the woman for a ride, then made threatening statements when she refused. They included "if (I) can't drive that motherf****r, no one is gonna drive that motherf****r" and "I'm gonna put sugar and everything else in that motherf****r", per the documents.
Brewer faces a preliminary charge of tampering with a motor vehicle. His bail is set at $20,000 in Macon County.