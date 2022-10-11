CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested in Charleston after police said he punched a senior citizen in the head.
Jordan Metheny is charged with aggravated battery to a senior citizen after being arrested Saturday.
Police were called to Walmart after learning Metheny saw someone in the store with whom he had had a previous disagreement.
Police said he walked up to the senior citizen and repeatedly punched him in the head.
He was taken to the Coles County Jail on a $3,000 bond.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.