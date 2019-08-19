DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect robbed two minors at gunpoint in Decatur, police said.
Officers said Jonathan Leyva, 19, approached the victims on Aug. 16 in the 600 block of W. North St. They said he asked the victims for a cigarette, then pulled out a shotgun when he was told they weren’t giving him anything. Leyva also had a pistol with him, according to sworn statements.
Leyva demanded the victims’ belongings, police said, and took an iPhone 6, $300 in cash and a house key. Statements said one of the victims chased the suspect to a William Street apartment and was told he ran out of the back door.
Police later used tracking software connected to the iPhone to track it to the same apartment, where they said they found the suspect and recovered the iPhone.
Leyva is charged with armed robbery in Macon County. His bail is set at $100,000.