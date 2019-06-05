DANVILLE, Kentucky (WAND) - A Kentucky man is accused of breaking into a home and robbing someone at gunpoint just hours before he went to traffic court.
23-year-old D'Montrell Trumbo was arrested.
Police in Danville, Kentucky said around 1:30 Wednesday morning, they were called to a home on Fox Harbor Dr.
Police said Trumbo came inside, armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the people inside.
He took an undisclosed amount of cash before running.
Police took him into custody around 9 a.m. at the Boyle County Courthouse while he was attending court on an unrelated traffic matter.