DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 53-year-old man told police that he was sliced on the arm with a knife during an armed robbery attempt Monday.
Sgt. Steve Carroll said police responded to the 1200 block of South Silas Street at about 6:55 p.m.
The victim said he was walking home from an area gas station when he was approached by a male suspect who demanded money.
The victim said the suspect began to yell at him when he said he didn't have any money, and cut the victim in his right upper arm. Carroll said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and has since been released.
The suspect was described as a black male, five-foot-ten and a thin build. He was wearing a red t-shirt at the time of the robbery attempt.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (217) 423-8477.