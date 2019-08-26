SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of setting a public book exchange box on fire is behind bars.
Springfield officers said they found the box, located in the Pasfield Park area, at 5:18 a.m. Sunday and determined someone had started a fire. They then arrested 22-year-old Bryce Reynolds in connection to that fire. He’s also accused of burglarizing vehicles in the neighborhood.
Sarah Watson set up that box in her front yard in the hope people would take and leave books as they wanted. It has been around for three years and was pretty full at the time of the fire.
"I love reading," Watson said. "It was something that my late husband built for me and we did it together, we were all tremendously surprised in the neighborhood because this was such a random act of violence of destruction and ours is a calm, quiet (and) lovely neighborhood."
Reynolds faces preliminary charges of criminal damage to property, theft of property, possession of stolen property and burglary to a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to Springfield police at (217)788-831 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.