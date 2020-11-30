MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - An arson suspect accused of setting a church on fire is behind bars.
Mattoon police said 41-year-old Michael J. Kallis committed arson on the early morning of Nov. 28 at Mattoon Christian Church. He's accused of stealing an item from in the church and stealing a car to get away from the fire scene.
A police officer on patrol found the fire. The church took heavy damage.
Authorities arrested Kallis at 5:01 a.m. Sunday at a train depot, where they said he was waiting for a train.
The suspect told police he heard voices in his head that told him to "help" the church, so he decided to burn it down so the congregation could get insurance money, a press release from police said. Officers added Kallis is not a member of the church and only frequented the area because of a food bank being run from the church building.
Police believe the use of meth played a major role in the crime.
