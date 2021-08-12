DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child in Decatur has been arrested.
Police said the victim reported the abuse to her family in late July. According to statements the victim gave when she was interviewed, the abuse had started eight months before.
Jesus Z. Domini, 28, is accused of showing the child adult pornography and involving her in sexual acts about fifty times. The victim said the sexual acts happened when her mom left the house to go to the store or was still sleeping.
Authorities arrested Domini Wednesday afternoon in Decatur. He is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault.
Bail for Domini is set at $200,000 in Macon County.
