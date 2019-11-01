DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man sexually abused a teenage girl after smoking marijuana with her, police said.
Authorities said the abuse occurred on the early morning of Dec. 23, 2018 in Decatur, when the 16-year-old was in a car driving around with Marcius V. Ferguson, 25. They said the two were smoking before going to Ferguson’s house, located at 2203 N. Main St.
Ferguson took the victim to the basement and turned off the lights before taking off her underwear and pants and sexually assaulting her, sworn statements said.
Evidence from a swab showed a positive match to Ferguson, according to police. They arrested him just before noon Thursday.
Ferguson is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to inmate records. His bail is set at $100,000 in Macon County.