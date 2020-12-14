BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of sexually abusing three minors in Macon County is behind bars.
Police said they responded to a Macon address for a report of three female minors who had been sexually assaulted. According to a sworn statements, the victims said they had been sexually assaulted throughout their childhoods, with the most recent happening on Nov. 29.
The victims were in the age range of 10-15 years old when the alleged crimes happened, police said.
Authorities identified the suspect as Hunter D. Chumbley, 20, of Blue Mound. He was arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Chumbley's bail is set at $300,000 in Macon County.
