CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man who authorities said sexually assaulted a child in Coles County has turned himself in.
Charleston police began investigating in the fall of 2021, after they received a DCFS report about a complaint alleging Cecil Darrell Clayburn Jr., 49, made sexually inappropriate contact with a minor. A forensic interview was done in November, police said, at which time the child corroborated elements of a predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charge.
Charleston investigators corroborated other elements to the child's account, along with Clayburn's past behavior and criminal investigations, police said.
An arrest warrant was issued for Clayburn after he was determined to be in another state. He turned himself in to Coles County officials and bond was set at $300,000.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
