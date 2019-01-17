MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A sexual assault suspect beat a woman who he bound with duct tape is behind bars, police say.
Officers say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Mattoon man Richard L. Coffey, picked up the woman in his car Thursday evening in Mattoon. They say he was armed with a knife while holding her against her will and using the tape on her. Police say he beat her and sexually assaulted her in the car.
Police say the victim was a woman in her 20s. She went to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center with cuts and bruises on her face. She’s expected to recover.
Coffey is in the Coles County Jail Thursday night. He's charged with aggravated unlawful restraint and two counts of aggravated sexual assault.