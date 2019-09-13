URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his apartment faces charges in Champaign County.
The News-Gazette reports 28-year-old Travel McGee is charged with criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony count. Police said the victim and McGee knew each other before she went with him Tuesday night to his apartment.
Officers said the woman fell asleep in a chair at one point and woke up to find McGee punching her thigh in an attempt to get her to remove her pants. That’s when the alleged sexual assault happened, according to Sgt. Dennis Baltzell with Champaign police. He said the 18-year-old victim left the apartment when McGee went to shower.
At 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, the newspaper said the woman went to seek treatment at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Officials at the hospital told law enforcement and police took McGee into custody on Thursday morning.
Baltzell told the newspaper McGee admitted he had sex with the woman but said what happened was consensual.
He is held Thursday on $250,000 bail and is not allowed to have contact with the alleged victim. On Oct. 8, he will be in court for a probable cause hearing.