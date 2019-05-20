URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Someone shot a 23-year-old man in Urbana over the weekend, police say.
The victim had a non-life-threatening wound in his right upper arm when law enforcement arrived at Carle Foundation Hospital at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Rich Surles told The News-Gazette. According to him, the man told police the shooting happened in the area between the 900 and 1100 blocks of Eads Street.
Police say they found no sign of a shooting at Eads, but did discover shell casings from four or more guns and minor property damage at Race and Washington streets. They say someone reported finding a gun at Race and Walnut at 11 a.m. that morning. It and shell casings were recovered.
Sules says the person shot in the arm told police he played no role in the Race and Washington situation.
Urbana police are looking for information about this case. They can be reached at (217)384-2320. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at (217)373-TIPS.