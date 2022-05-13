DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot Friday morning in Danville, authoriites said.
Police reported they responded at about 10:15 a.m. to the area of Main Street and Jackson Street, where a maroon-colored Chevrolet Equinox was seen leaving the area at a high speed. The vehicle was followed by police before it arrived at the OSF emergency room.
A shooting victim identified as a 47-year-old Danville man was in the vehicle. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Several witnesses said they saw a gold or brown colored SUV pull up next to the victim's Chevrolet before an occupant of the SUV fired gunshots into the victim's vehicle. Police said the suspect vehicle was last seen moving eastbound in the area of Main and Collett streets.
The victim is listed as being in serious condition Friday evening. No other injuries were reported and no other suspect information is currently available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers can be reached by dialing (217)446-TIPS.
