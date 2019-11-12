DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man shot at a woman's car after following her in his own vehicle, police said.
Sworn statements said it happened on Nov. 4, when the victim sat in the driver's seat of her vehicle while it was parked in a driveway. The documents said Cory J. Marquis, 32, then pulled into her driveway in his car.
She drove away, police said, and Marquis traveled behind her. They said he pulled up to her driver's side in the 1700 block of E. Lincoln Ave. and said something similar to "you want me to act stupid, then I can act stupid" before firing a black semi-automatic handgun into the driver's side of her car once. He then drove away, officers said.
There were two adult passengers in the woman's car, but no injuries, according to statements. Officers said they found a bullet defect on the driver's door of her car.
Marquis is also accused of attacking the same woman on the night of Nov. 8 by slamming her to the ground multiple times during an argument. She suffered heavy bruising around her left eye and other bruising on different parts of her body, police said.
Officers arrested Marquis at 8:33 p.m. Monday. He's charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, unlawful restraint and domestic battery.
His total bail is set at $340,000 in Macon County.