URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A person found with a gunshot wound to his foot Thursday shot himself, Urbana police said in an update.
Police said they responded to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center late Thursday afternoon and spoke with 24-year-old Champaign man James Brown, who had a wound to his foot. Brown told investigators at first he was a drive-by shooting victim, according to a press release.
Investigators collected physical evidence at the scene (Eureka and Romine streets in Urbana) and spoke with witnesses, then confronted Brown about what they learned. They said he admitted to shooting himself accidentally while driving before firing several more shots into the air to try and cover up negligent discharge of a firearm.
Brown faces a negligent discharge count and was served a notice to appear in court.
Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at (217)384-2320. The investigation is ongoing Friday.