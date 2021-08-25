CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identifies the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed Tuesday evening.
The coroner identified the 28-year-old as Corey A. Birlet of Champaign.
According to officials, at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Officers responded to the 200 block of Edgebrook Drive for the report of a shooting with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers located Birlet, who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest.
Responding officers and a concerned citizen rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Birlet was pronounced dead at 8:27 PM on August 24, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Room in Urbana, Illinois.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday 08/26/2021.
Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the victim was driving a silver Chevy Impala through a business parking lot in the 1500 block of North Neil Street when another vehicle turned into the lot and began to shoot at the vehicle as it passed, striking the victim.
Birlet then attempted to leave the parking lot and accelerated west onto Edgebrook Drive, where he lost consciousness and veered off the roadway in the 200 block of Edgebrook Drive.
The vehicle finally came to a stop after driving through a neighboring residence's front yard and garage.
Anyone in the surrounding area who has exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
