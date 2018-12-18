DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot on Tuesday night in Decatur.
According to the Decatur Police Department, the victim was walking east on Johns Avenue from Calhoun Street around 9:45 p.m. He noticed two black males standing in he parking lot of John's Hill school. The victim told police that one of the men said something to him. He then noticed a black male standing in the middle of the street behind him.
A police bulletin lists the man shot as 21-year-old Steven Mcclennon.
The subject in the street started firing a handgun and the victim started running. Police say the gun was fired about six times and the victim was hit in the butt and the lower leg.
Police say the victim fell to the ground and was able to crawl to a house. The resident called 911 and the victim was transported to a local hospital.
His injuries were not life-threatening.
Police are still searching for the suspects in this case. Anyone with information should contact Decatur police.
Decatur police say this shooting does not appear to be related to any of the other recent shootings.