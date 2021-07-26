DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was shot in Decatur flagged down and vehicle and was driven to a local hospital, police said.
Police said they were initially called to Condit Street and Illinois Street for a report of a shots fired and found eight shell casings in the street. Officers were notified at 1:26 p.m. They believe this area was where the victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the head.
According to witness statements, after the victim was shot, he drove a blue SUV to the area of 22nd Street and Locust Street, where he flagged down a vehicle and entered it. That driver took him to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, while the passenger of the SUV took over in that vehicle and drove it away.
Officers said they later found the SUV, which had bullet holes and fictitious plates. They are still working to learn the identity of that vehicle's owner, who they said does not live in Macon County.
The man who was shot has ben uncooperative with law enforcement. His wounds are non-life-threatening.
