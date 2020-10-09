PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot in the hip when a fight led to gunfire in Pana, police said.
At about 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers said the 27-year-old victim and a second man were in an altercation of some sort that may have been a property dispute. The shooting happened along 4th Street near Oak Street.
After the shooting, a private car took the victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. Police said the victim then went to Springfield for treatment. His condition is unknown Friday night.
Police said they have found significant evidence after searching the area. Officers said they may know who was responsible but declined to release the name of a possible suspect.
