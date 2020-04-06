SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a person who they said shot someone in the back late Saturday night.
Officers told WAND-TV the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Kansas Street. One gunshot hit the victim in the right side of his back.
The person shot is a man in his 50s, police said. He is in stable condition at Memorial Medical Center and his wound is not considered life-threatening.
There was no suspect information available Monday morning.
Anyone who might have information about the shooting should contact Springfield police at (217)788-8311.