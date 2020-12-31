CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old man was shot in the hand Thursday evening, police said.
Officers said they responded at 5:27 p.m. to a local hospital for a report of a shooting victim. They discovered the victim had gone to the hospital by personal transport with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Authorities said the victim was leaving a business in the 1500 block of N. Prospect Ave. when the suspect approached and fired, hitting the victim. Police said they are processing the crime scene and interviewing possible witnesses.
Police have not made any arrests as of Thursday night. The investigation in ongoing.
Anyone with information should call Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made to share information privately. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
A reward of $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest of the person or people responsible.
