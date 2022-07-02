CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man was shot in the thigh Saturday night according to police.
Champaign Police said officers were dispatched to the fire station at 702 W. Bradley Avenue in Champaign at 7:40 p.m. on July 2, 2022. Police said a man arrived there via personal transport seeking medical aid for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim, a 34-year-old Champaign resident, was struck in the upper thigh. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.
The victim told police, that he was in the front yard of a property in the 1100-block of Joanne Lane when a vehicle sped past, and he heard multiple gunshots before being hit.
No other victims have been identified in this incident and no property damage has been found, but a crime scene with multiple shell casings has been located at the location provided.
Residents and businesses with exterior surveillance camera systems are encouraged to notify the police department. Police believe video footage may be of investigative assistance. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
