DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot in the neck early Sunday morning, according to Danville Police.
Police said they responded to Columbus Street to a report of a shooting victim. When officers arrived on scene they found a 30-year-old Danville man with who had been shot in the neck.
Witnesses reported a white man was seen at the time the shooting happened.
The 30-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital. Police could not comment on his status.
Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
