SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.
The shooting happened on Sunday morning in the 1200 Block of Mossman Avenue.
Springfield Police told WAND News the man was shot in the upper torso and has non-life threatening injuries.
The victim was uncooperative with police. Anyone with information should contact Springfield Police Department.
