DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Police said a 28-year-old man is dead after he was shot near West Packard Street late Friday afternoon.
Decatur Police said at 5:38 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 100 block of West Packard for a report of a person shot. When they arrived they found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
In addition to DPD presence, an Abbot Ambulance was on the scene.
Detectives on scene found multiple shell casings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police.
