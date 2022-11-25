CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is in serious, but stable condition after he was shot multiple times, according to Champaign Police.
Champaign Police said officers were dispatched at 12:24 a.m. on Friday to the 800 block of Dennison Drive for a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old Champaign man with multiple potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to CPD. Officers and personnel from the Champaign Fire Department provided medical aid until the man could be transported to an area hospital.
At this time, the victim remains hospitalized in serious, but stable condition.
According to police, there was a gathering that happened in the 800 block of Dennison Drive. Police said an argument between multiple people escalated, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.
During the exchange, the victim was hit multiple times in the torso and legs.
Police said people involved quickly left the area.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. Police believe video will help with the investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Future updates may be provided as they become available.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.