SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a Springfield shooing victim needed surgery after someone shot him multiple times.
Officers said they learned at about 11:55 p.m. Monday that a 20-year-old victim had arrived at HSHS St. John's Hospital. He had surgery for wounds that were not considered to be life-threatening.
Police learned the shooting happened in the 1000 block of S. Pasfield St.
The shooting is an active investigation Tuesday. Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
Anyone with information about people illegally carrying firearms could receive a reward of at least $500 for information that leads to an arrest of a person with a handgun or $1,000 for information leading to an arrest of a person carrying an assault rifle or weapon that fires rifle ammunition.
If a firearm is found to be linked to another crime, they could get a reward of up to $2,500 or $5,000 if it is related to a homicide.
