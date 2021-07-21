DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A male victim who was shot twice in Decatur lied about where the shooting happened, police said.
Officers said the victim told authorities the shooting was in the area of Jasper Street and Cantrell Street and that he was shot by someone from an unknown vehicle. They found evidence showing the shooting occurred in the 900 block of E. Main St.
His wounds to the stomach and thigh were non-life-threatening.
No information is known about a suspect due to the victim being uncooperative, police said.
