URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- According to police, a man was shot while driving for a ride-share company Wednesday night in Urbana.
Officials say on Wednesday, January 12, at 6:23 p.m., Urbana patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Vine and Burkwood in Urbana on an unknown problem.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim lying in the roadway, who was not responsive and appeared to be suffering from undetermined injuries. He was transported to Carle ER, where it was discovered that the male had been shot one time in the back. Police say he was pronounced dead at Carle, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.
Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Kristian D. Philpotts, 29, of Chicago. He died of a single gunshot wound to the back.
After further investigation, officers and detectives determined Philpotts was likely driving for a ride-sharing company at the time of the incident.
Police say they located the Philpotts vehicle near the intersection of Vine and Pennsylvania, a few blocks just north of where the he was found in the roadway.
Officials say that with coordination and considerable assistance from the Champaign Police Department, Urbana officers and detectives were able to locate two suspects at an address in Champaign. The suspects, a 16-year-old Champaign male and a 17-year-old Champaign male were located and placed under arrest.
Upon initial investigation, police believe that this homicide was likely an apparent robbery attempt of the victim as he was working.
The juveniles arrested remain in the custody of staff at the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, pending further court proceedings.
Police say the investigation of this incident is ongoing.
Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately.
Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submitting a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website, or submitting a tip on the free P3 Tips app is available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.
