CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police say stabbed a person in the back is facing charges.
Officers say the stabbing happened Jan. 4 in an alleyway in the 300 block of Madison Avenue. Police investigated over the weekend and arrested 44-year-old Lorenzo Patton.
Patton is facing an aggravated battery charge. The stabbing victim was released after receiving treatment at Carle Clinic.
The investigation involved the Coles County Crisis Response Team, East Center Illinois Drug Task Force and Eastern Illinois University police.