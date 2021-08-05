DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of stabbing another man in the face with a screwdriver is behind bars.
Decatur police said Robert D. Astramsky, 46, was the aggressor in a fight on the night of Aug. 3, which was unprovoked in nature.
The victim was stabbed four times in the face with an eight inch flat head screwdriver. He also suffered a three inch scrape to his right wrist, authorities said.
Astramsky was on parole at the time of the fight, police said, but the Illinois Department of Corrections website did not list what for.
He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Macon County. His bail is set at $60,000 in Macon County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.