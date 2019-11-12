DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of stabbing his mother in her head is facing charges in Decatur.
According to police, the victim woke up Sunday when a hard object hit her in the head. They said she found the suspect, 31-year-old Jonathan L. Wilder, standing over her with a large kitchen knife in his hand.
The woman believed she had been stabbed, got out of bed and left her apartment, sworn statements said. She then went to find police assistance and located officers, who reported she had an actively bleeding cut on the top left side of her head.
Staff at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital told the woman she needed staples to close the wound, but she denied medical treatment, according to statements.
Police said they searched the apartment and found a knife on the floor, along with Wilder inside. The knife went to the Decatur Police Department’s headquarters as evidence and the suspect was arrested.
Wilder is charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery. His bail is set at $60,000 in Macon County.