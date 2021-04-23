SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was stabbed in the leg Friday in Springfield, police said.
Police said they responded at about 2:42 p.m. Friday to the 900 block of E. Enterprise St. They found a 30-year-old man had been stabbed.
The condition of the victim, who went to a hospital, is unknown.
Police said an outdoor fight happened before the stabbing. There is no suspect in custody.
Officers added there is no imminent danger to the public. The stabbing remains under investigation.
