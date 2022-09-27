LOVINGTON, ILL. (WAND) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Lovington.
According to the Macon County Coroner, 54-year-old Michael A. Peck died from multiple stabbed wounds sustained during a "neighborhood dispute."
He was brought into the hospital around 4:30 Monday morning, but did not survive.
An autopsy showed he died of multiple stab wounds to the torso.
WAND TV is reaching out to police to see if anyone is in custody in connection with the death.
Note: The Moultrie County Coroner previously reported to WAND TV that Peck had been shot. The Macon County Coroner later corrected that to say he was stabbed.
WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
