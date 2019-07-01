DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man could be seen stealing from a vacant Decatur house after midnight Monday, police say.
Sworn statements say officers watched Charlie A. Carter, 53, take a window air conditioning unit out of a wall on the second story of the Monroe Street house, then leave out of the back door while carrying it. Police say Carter dropped the unit and ran when they approached and told him to stop.
Carter is accused of ignoring more than one command from police to stop running before his arrest.
The suspect is charged with burglary and resisting a peace officer. His bail is set at $20,000 in Macon County.