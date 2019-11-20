DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of stealing a car and items from a Decatur home is behind bars Wednesday.
Police said they recovered a stolen 1999 Honda Accord on Sept. 10 from the driveway of a Decatur home, which was in the 1200 block of W. Lincoln Park Drive. The residents of that home said they had seen Blake D. Thomas, 33, using the car between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10, sworn statements said.
According to officers, a search of the home's detached garage revealed items stolen in a burglary from a Galloway Park Drive address - the same place the Accord was stolen from. Those items were valued between $500 and $10,000, per police, and the residents had seen Thomas bringing them to the Lincoln Park Drive garage over several evenings.
Authorities arrested Thomas at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. He has two other pending cases for theft-related offenses, authorities said.
He faces multiple new charges, including one of possession of a stolen vehicle. His total bail is set at $25,000 in Macon County.