DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of stealing a car tried to run two people over with it, police say.
Officers say Terrell White, 38, stole a blue Chevrolet Equinox from its owner on Jan. 2. One of the men he’s accused of trying to hit told police that White came up to the intersection of Morgan and Center streets and yelled at his wife from inside of the car. He then yelled at a second person before backing up the vehicle and driving it directly at him and another man.
One of the men had to jump out of the way to avoid the car hitting him.
Police arrested White on Saturday. He’s facing charges of theft and aggravated assault using a motor vehicle.
White’s bond is set at $15,000 in Macon County.