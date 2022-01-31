DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of stealing cash from a Dollar General in Decatur has been arrested.
Police said they responded at 3 p.m. Sunday to the business, located at 969 E. Eldorado St. Authorities spoke to an employee, who said the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie and had a mask on, told her to give him all the money in the register and call police when he left. The employee said he then pocketed the money and left the store.
The amount stolen was estimated to be in the hundreds of dollars. Officers said they were able to find and arrest John C. Morse, 32, who had a total of $514 on his person.
Morse faces a preliminary charge of robbery in Macon County. His bail is set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.