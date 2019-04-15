DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who claimed he needed a ride stole money from a driver and made death threats, police say.
According to sworn statements, 51-year-old George Holmes flagged down a person on March 22 as they came out of a Kroger (255 W. 1st Drive) and said he wanted a ride to a gas station because his car needed a battery. After getting into the victim’s red Chrysler minivan, police say Holmes told the driver to go to the other side of the lake and physically grabbed the steering wheel.
The driver stopped at Mueller Park, where police say Holmes took change from the car’s console area and $25 out of the victim’s shirt pocket. Holmes is accused of threatening to kill the victim when they refused to give him the minivan.
Officers say Holmes ran when the driver pretended to call police. They say Holmes’ sunglasses were left in the minivan.
Holmes is accused of involvement in a similar crime that happened on March 21 at a Dairy Queen (230 W. 1st Drive). He faces charges of theft and burglary after his arrest on April 12.
The suspect’s bond is set at $25,000 in Macon County.