DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is accused of stealing several TVs from both Walmart stores in Decatur.
Police said Shantez D. Emery, 26, could be seen placing televisions into a shopping cart on July 22 and July 23, 2019. Each time, officers said he would take the TVs to his Chrysler Pacifica and load them into the back.
Sworn statements said two of the thefts happened in the Walmart located at 4224 N. Prospect Drive, while the third was at the Maryland Street location. In that case, police said a Walmart associate approached the suspect and asked for a receipt, but Emery refused to show one and drove away.
Each TV was valued in a range of $178 to $448.
Police arrested Emery on Jan. 30, 2020, following an investigation. He faces three charges of burglary.
His bail is set at $15,000 in Macon County.