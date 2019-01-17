OAKLEY, Ill. (WAND) – A man stomped on a woman’s head after pulling a knife on her during a fight, police say.
Matthew A. Ginger, 30, is accused of attacking a woman Wednesday at an Oakley home after getting angry when she wouldn’t give him a wi-fi box. Police say he put a knife against her rib cage and then started to choke her until she couldn’t breathe, then pushed her to the ground.
At that point, sworn statements say he climbed on top of her and kept choking her before using his foot to stomp on her head.
He’s accused of holding the knife against her shoulder when she got up. Police say he then put the knife to the throat of a man in the room and told him not to call police.
When police arrested Ginger after 10 p.m. Wednesday, they say they found .1 gram of heroin in a bag.
Ginger faces aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, interfering with electronic communication and possession of a controlled substance charges. His bond is set at $75,000 in Macon County.