SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office a man was struck by a train in Springfield and sent to the hospital.
Police said officers responded at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
Deputies located the male subject northwest of the intersection approximately a half mile away from where the train stopped.
Authorities report the victim’s injuries are currently unknown.
Riverton EMS and America Ambulance transported the victim from the scene to St. John’s Hospital.
At this time no further information has been made available.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
