DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Someone slashed a man with a box-cutter in Decatur, police said, causing a severe wound.
A suspect stabbed the victim in the arm at about 6:13 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of S. Hawthorne Road and left a 2-3 inch wound, officers said. The wound was severe but not life-threatening.
Police said the victim, a man in his late 20s, was helping to move a woman's possessions from the home of an ex-boyfriend. The ex is accused of attacking him.
Officers said they do not have any arrest or charge information late Monday as they continue working out details of what occurred.
A private vehicle took the victim from the scene to a local hospital.
